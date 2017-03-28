Thunder Over Louisville VIP Package

Experience Thunder like a VIP!
You’ll get 4 tickets to the Thunder VIP Rooftop Party on top of the Humana Garage, a hotel room at the Galt House, and a $50 Valero Gas Card!
Want to win? Come see us at participating Valero’s to get your name in the running!
- 2615 East Hwy 22 in Crestwood – April 4th, 2017 (12 pm-1 pm)
- 4527 Bards town Road – April 5, 2017 (4 pm-5 pm)
- 6403 East Manslick Road – April 7, 2017 (12 pm-1 pm)
- 1500 Melwood Drive – April 10, 2017 (12 pm-1 pm)
- 1200 Bypass Road Brandenburg, KY – April 12, 2017 (12 pm- 1 pm)
PLUS… For an extra shot at winning, sign up HERE!
Winner will be drawn on April 13.