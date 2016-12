This morning we were sharing our stories about Gatlinburg. If you’ve been more than once, you’ve probably got that one story you tell! There have been many crazy, fun, and sweet stories shared. Here are some from this morning!

Jesse and MJ’s

Jim’s Parents getting remarried, Stephanie’s Brother and a Bear, Melinda found out that Scorpions live down there too!

And the one we couldn’t play on air. Honeymoon Harriet

What’s your #ItHappenedInGatlinburg story?