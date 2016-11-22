How to Cook a Turkey with Jesse and MJ

MJ learned that Jesse had never cooked a turkey (He’s 30 btw) and she was surprised. She was flabbergasted to learn that there were people in their 60’s who had never cooked a turkey. So we invaded Ladyfingers Catering so that MJ could teach us how to cook a turkey
Part 1 is picking the right one out and thawing.
Part 2 (The Seasoning)
- brine your turkey bout 24 hours in cold salt water.
- Remove the neck and gibblets
- Fold the wings under and tie the legs (if they aren’t already)
- (MJ’s Trick) Stuff Butter under the skin)
- Rub Butter and Herbs and Seasoning into the skin
- Then bake!
Part 3 (the Bakening)
Cover it in foil and bake! (our chef recommends 325) For temp advice see our interview with the Butterball hotline HERE