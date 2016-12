We are giving you the ULTIMATE VIP Black Friday Shopping experience all thanks to our friends at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass! To win, you just have to find us on Facebook, like our page, then share the post of the parking pass!

You can win:

· 1 reserved parking spot for the whole day

· $250 to spend there

· PLUS lunch from one of their delicious restaurants!

We will be choosing a winner at random on November 20th! Share while you can!!!!