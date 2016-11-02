2016 Christmas TV Schedule

Christmas TV Schedule on other Stations
Halmark Channel Christmas TV Schedule
Thursday, December 22
- 8 pm- Holiday Affair | TCM
- 9:45pm – Remember the Night | TCM
- 11:30pm – A Christmas Carol | TCM
- 1:15am – Babes in Toyland | TCM
- 2:45am – Little Women | TCM
Friday, December 23
- 5am – A Night at the Movies: Merry Christmas! | TCM
Saturday, December 24
- 6:45am – Tenth Avenue Angel | TCM
- 8 am- Meet John Doe | TCM
- 10:15am – Scrooge | TCM
- 12:15pm – It Happened on 5th Avenue | TCM
- 2:15pm – Holiday Affair | TCM
- 4 pm- The Shop Around the Corner | TCM
- 6 pm- Meet Me in St. Louis | TCM
- 8 pm- It’s a Wonderful Life | NBC
- 8 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 8 pm- Christmas in Connecticut | TCM
- 10 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 10 pm- The Dolly Sisters | TCM
- 12 am- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 12 am- In the Good Old Summertime | TCM
- 2 am- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 2 am- The Man Who Came to Dinner | TCM
- 4 am- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 4 am- Bell Book and Candle | TCM
Sunday, December 25
- 6 am- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 6 am- Going My Way | TCM
- 8 am- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 8:30am – Boys Town | TCM
- 10 am- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 12 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 2 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 4 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 6 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS
- 8 pm – When Calls the Heart | Hallmark
FreeForm 25 Days of Christmas TV Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 22
7 a.m. — Happy Feet
9:30 a.m. — Happy Feet Two
11:30 a.m. — The Little Drummer Boy
12 p.m. — The Polar Express
2:05 p.m. — — Jack Frost
4:10 p.m. — Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
4:40 p.m. — Toy Story That Time Forgot
5:10 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. — Elf
8:55 p.m. — Jingle All the Way
12 a.m. — A Christmas Carol
Friday, Dec. 23
7 a.m. — Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
7:30 a.m. — Jack Frost
11 a.m. — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
1 p.m. — Jingle All the Way
3 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:35 p.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:40 p.m. — The Year Without Santa Claus
6:45 p.m. — A Christmas Carol
8:50 p.m. — The Santa Clause
12 a.m. — Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Saturday, Dec. 24
7 a.m. — Jack Frost
8:05 a.m. — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
9:40 a.m. — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
11:15 a.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:20 p.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
1:25 p.m. — Arthur Christmas
3:30 p.m. — The Polar Express
5:35 p.m. — The Santa Clause
7:40 p.m. — Elf
9:45 p.m. — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
11:55 p.m. — Scrooged
Sunday, Dec. 25
7 a.m. — The Search For Santa Paws
9:10 a.m. — Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
11:20 a.m. — Arthur Christmas
1:25 p.m. — The Polar Express
3:30 p.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
4:35 p.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
5:40 p.m. — Elf
7:45 p.m. — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:55 p.m. — Scrooged