2016 Christmas TV Schedule

Thursday, December 22

8 pm- Holiday Affair | TCM

9:45pm – Remember the Night | TCM

11:30pm – A Christmas Carol | TCM

1:15am – Babes in Toyland | TCM

2:45am – Little Women | TCM

Friday, December 23

5am – A Night at the Movies: Merry Christmas! | TCM

Saturday, December 24

6:45am – Tenth Avenue Angel | TCM

8 am- Meet John Doe | TCM

10:15am – Scrooge | TCM

12:15pm – It Happened on 5th Avenue | TCM

2:15pm – Holiday Affair | TCM

4 pm- The Shop Around the Corner | TCM

6 pm- Meet Me in St. Louis | TCM

8 pm- It’s a Wonderful Life | NBC

8 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS

8 pm- Christmas in Connecticut | TCM

10 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS

10 pm- The Dolly Sisters | TCM

12 am- A Christmas Story | TBS

12 am- In the Good Old Summertime | TCM

2 am- A Christmas Story | TBS

2 am- The Man Who Came to Dinner | TCM

4 am- A Christmas Story | TBS

4 am- Bell Book and Candle | TCM

Sunday, December 25

6 am- A Christmas Story | TBS

6 am- Going My Way | TCM

8 am- A Christmas Story | TBS

8:30am – Boys Town | TCM

10 am- A Christmas Story | TBS

12 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS

2 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS

4 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS

6 pm- A Christmas Story | TBS

8 pm – When Calls the Heart | Hallmark

FreeForm 25 Days of Christmas TV Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 22

7 a.m. — Happy Feet

9:30 a.m. — Happy Feet Two

11:30 a.m. — The Little Drummer Boy

12 p.m. — The Polar Express

2:05 p.m. — — Jack Frost

4:10 p.m. — Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

4:40 p.m. — Toy Story That Time Forgot

5:10 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. — Elf

8:55 p.m. — Jingle All the Way

12 a.m. — A Christmas Carol

Friday, Dec. 23

7 a.m. — Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

7:30 a.m. — Jack Frost

11 a.m. — Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1 p.m. — Jingle All the Way

3 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:40 p.m. — The Year Without Santa Claus

6:45 p.m. — A Christmas Carol

8:50 p.m. — The Santa Clause

12 a.m. — Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, Dec. 24

7 a.m. — Jack Frost

8:05 a.m. — Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9:40 a.m. — Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11:15 a.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:20 p.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus

1:25 p.m. — Arthur Christmas

3:30 p.m. — The Polar Express

5:35 p.m. — The Santa Clause

7:40 p.m. — Elf

9:45 p.m. — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11:55 p.m. — Scrooged

Sunday, Dec. 25

7 a.m. — The Search For Santa Paws

9:10 a.m. — Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:20 a.m. — Arthur Christmas

1:25 p.m. — The Polar Express

3:30 p.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:35 p.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus

5:40 p.m. — Elf

7:45 p.m. — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:55 p.m. — Scrooged